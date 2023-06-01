Indian Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.16 crore, down 17.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Infotech and Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.16 crore in March 2023 down 17.44% from Rs. 48.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2023 up 8.15% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 9.49% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.
Indian Infotech shares closed at 1.33 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.43% returns over the last 6 months and -58.95% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Infotech and Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.16
|2.30
|48.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.16
|2.30
|48.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.85
|--
|53.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.94
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.13
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.38
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.96
|1.79
|-5.48
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.96
|1.79
|-5.48
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.96
|1.79
|-5.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.96
|1.79
|-5.48
|Tax
|0.17
|--
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.14
|1.79
|-5.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.14
|1.79
|-5.60
|Equity Share Capital
|100.56
|100.56
|100.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited