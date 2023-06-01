Indian Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.16 crore, down 17.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.16 crore in March 2023 down 17.44% from Rs. 48.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2023 up 8.15% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 9.49% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.

Indian Infotech shares closed at 1.33 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.43% returns over the last 6 months and -58.95% over the last 12 months.