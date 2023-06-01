English
    Indian Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.16 crore, down 17.44% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Infotech and Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.16 crore in March 2023 down 17.44% from Rs. 48.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2023 up 8.15% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 9.49% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.

    Indian Infotech shares closed at 1.33 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.43% returns over the last 6 months and -58.95% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Infotech and Software
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.162.3048.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.162.3048.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.85--53.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.94----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.130.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.380.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.961.79-5.48
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.961.79-5.48
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.961.79-5.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.961.79-5.48
    Tax0.17--0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.141.79-5.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.141.79-5.60
    Equity Share Capital100.56100.56100.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.02-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.050.02-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.02-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.050.02-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023