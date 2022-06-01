 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.64 crore, up 51.39% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Infotech and Software are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.64 crore in March 2022 up 51.39% from Rs. 32.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022 up 54.59% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022 up 43.51% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.

Indian Infotech shares closed at 3.24 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.83% returns over the last 6 months and 449.15% over the last 12 months.

Indian Infotech and Software
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.64 2.25 32.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.64 2.25 32.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 53.94 -- 10.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 31.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.06 0.00
Depreciation -- -- 2.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 0.53 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.48 1.66 -12.33
Other Income -- -- 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.48 1.66 -12.28
Interest -- -- 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.48 1.66 -12.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.48 1.66 -12.32
Tax 0.11 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.60 1.66 -12.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.60 1.66 -12.32
Equity Share Capital 100.56 100.56 100.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.02 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.02 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.02 -0.12
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.02 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Infotech #Indian Infotech and Software #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.