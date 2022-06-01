Indian Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.64 crore, up 51.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.64 crore in March 2022 up 51.39% from Rs. 32.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022 up 54.59% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022 up 43.51% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.

Indian Infotech shares closed at 3.24 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.83% returns over the last 6 months and 449.15% over the last 12 months.