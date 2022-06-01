Indian Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.64 crore, up 51.39% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Infotech and Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.64 crore in March 2022 up 51.39% from Rs. 32.13 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022 up 54.59% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022 up 43.51% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.
Indian Infotech shares closed at 3.24 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.83% returns over the last 6 months and 449.15% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Infotech and Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.64
|2.25
|32.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.64
|2.25
|32.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|53.94
|--
|10.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|31.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|2.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.53
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.48
|1.66
|-12.33
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.48
|1.66
|-12.28
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.48
|1.66
|-12.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.48
|1.66
|-12.32
|Tax
|0.11
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.60
|1.66
|-12.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.60
|1.66
|-12.32
|Equity Share Capital
|100.56
|100.56
|100.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited