Indian Infotech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore, up 656.05% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Infotech and Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore in March 2021 up 656.05% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2021 down 129.94% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021 down 325.06% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020.
Indian Infotech shares closed at 0.95 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 163.89% returns over the last 6 months and 265.38% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Infotech and Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.13
|3.00
|4.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.13
|3.00
|4.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.28
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|31.52
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.04
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.33
|0.33
|1.52
|Other Income
|0.05
|--
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.28
|0.33
|1.73
|Interest
|0.05
|--
|7.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.32
|0.33
|-5.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.32
|0.33
|-5.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.32
|0.33
|-5.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.32
|0.33
|-5.36
|Equity Share Capital
|100.56
|100.56
|100.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.00
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|--
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.00
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|--
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited