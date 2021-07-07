Indian Infotech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore, up 656.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.13 crore in March 2021 up 656.05% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2021 down 129.94% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021 down 325.06% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020.

Indian Infotech shares closed at 0.95 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 163.89% returns over the last 6 months and 265.38% over the last 12 months.