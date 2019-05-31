Indian Infotech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore, down 9.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore in March 2019 down 9.18% from Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019 down 28.66% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2019 down 9.76% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2018.

Indian Infotech shares closed at 0.19 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.