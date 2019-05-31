Indian Infotech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore, down 9.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Infotech and Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore in March 2019 down 9.18% from Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019 down 28.66% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2019 down 9.76% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2018.
Indian Infotech shares closed at 0.19 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indian Infotech and Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.26
|2.25
|4.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.26
|2.25
|4.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.09
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.46
|-0.47
|2.03
|Other Income
|0.12
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.58
|-0.47
|2.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.58
|-0.47
|2.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.58
|-0.47
|2.03
|Tax
|-0.55
|--
|-0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.14
|-0.47
|3.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.14
|-0.47
|3.00
|Equity Share Capital
|100.56
|100.56
|100.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited