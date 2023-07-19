English
    Indian Infotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, up 113.04% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Infotech and Software are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in June 2023 up 113.04% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2023 up 66.14% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in June 2023 up 122.39% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2022.

    Indian Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    Indian Infotech shares closed at 2.00 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.52% returns over the last 6 months and -20.32% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Infotech and Software
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.9040.162.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.9040.162.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--34.85--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--9.94--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.200.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.130.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.47-4.962.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.47-4.962.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.47-4.962.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.47-4.962.01
    Tax1.120.17--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.35-5.142.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.35-5.142.01
    Equity Share Capital100.56100.56100.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.03-0.050.02
    Diluted EPS0.03-0.050.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.03-0.050.02
    Diluted EPS0.03-0.050.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    July 19, 2023

