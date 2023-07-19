Indian Infotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, up 113.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in June 2023 up 113.04% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2023 up 66.14% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in June 2023 up 122.39% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2022.

Indian Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Indian Infotech shares closed at 2.00 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.52% returns over the last 6 months and -20.32% over the last 12 months.