Indian Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in December 2022 up 2.22% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.85% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 up 7.83% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.