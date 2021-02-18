Indian Infotech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in December 2020 up 6.67% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 141.21% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2020 up 6.99% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2019.

Indian Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Indian Infotech shares closed at 0.51 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 131.82% returns over the last 6 months and 168.42% over the last 12 months.