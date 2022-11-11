English
    Indian Hume Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.81 crore, down 22.16% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hume Pipe Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 323.81 crore in September 2022 down 22.16% from Rs. 416.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2022 down 64.89% from Rs. 18.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.15 crore in September 2022 down 32.41% from Rs. 43.13 crore in September 2021.

    Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in September 2021.

    Indian Hume shares closed at 158.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.01% returns over the last 6 months and -18.61% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Hume Pipe Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations323.81360.13416.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations323.81360.13416.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.467.5721.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.939.51-3.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.7118.8720.66
    Depreciation3.893.844.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses275.10295.06334.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7225.2937.86
    Other Income2.5415.941.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2641.2338.87
    Interest16.4014.1714.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.8527.0724.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.8527.0724.39
    Tax2.496.396.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.3720.6718.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.3720.6718.13
    Equity Share Capital9.699.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.314.273.75
    Diluted EPS1.314.273.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.314.273.75
    Diluted EPS1.314.273.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:24 pm