Indian Hume Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.81 crore, down 22.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.81 crore in September 2022 down 22.16% from Rs. 416.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2022 down 64.89% from Rs. 18.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.15 crore in September 2022 down 32.41% from Rs. 43.13 crore in September 2021.

Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in September 2021.

Indian Hume shares closed at 158.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.01% returns over the last 6 months and -18.61% over the last 12 months.