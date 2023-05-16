English
    Indian Hume Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 454.20 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hume Pipe Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 454.20 crore in March 2023 up 15.94% from Rs. 391.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2023 down 19.05% from Rs. 19.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.36 crore in March 2023 down 7.53% from Rs. 46.89 crore in March 2022.

    Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.08 in March 2022.

    Indian Hume shares closed at 142.85 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months and -9.59% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Hume Pipe Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations454.20404.74391.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations454.20404.74391.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.5414.869.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.55-7.944.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.8819.9719.16
    Depreciation3.863.954.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses385.50341.25313.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.9632.6440.85
    Other Income1.541.671.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.5034.3242.40
    Interest19.6117.7515.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.8916.5626.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.8916.5626.72
    Tax3.883.916.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.0112.6519.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.0112.6519.78
    Equity Share Capital9.699.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.312.614.08
    Diluted EPS3.312.614.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.312.614.08
    Diluted EPS3.312.614.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

