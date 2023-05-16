Indian Hume Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 454.20 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.20 crore in March 2023 up 15.94% from Rs. 391.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2023 down 19.05% from Rs. 19.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.36 crore in March 2023 down 7.53% from Rs. 46.89 crore in March 2022.

Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.08 in March 2022.

Indian Hume shares closed at 142.85 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months and -9.59% over the last 12 months.