Indian Hume Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.74 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.74 crore in March 2022 down 14.59% from Rs. 458.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.78 crore in March 2022 down 48.56% from Rs. 38.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.89 crore in March 2022 down 34.53% from Rs. 71.62 crore in March 2021.

Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.94 in March 2021.

Indian Hume shares closed at 154.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.84% returns over the last 6 months and -29.89% over the last 12 months.