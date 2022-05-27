 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Hume Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.74 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hume Pipe Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 391.74 crore in March 2022 down 14.59% from Rs. 458.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.78 crore in March 2022 down 48.56% from Rs. 38.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.89 crore in March 2022 down 34.53% from Rs. 71.62 crore in March 2021.

Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.94 in March 2021.

Indian Hume shares closed at 154.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.84% returns over the last 6 months and -29.89% over the last 12 months.

Indian Hume Pipe Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 391.74 421.51 458.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 391.74 421.51 458.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.31 24.14 23.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.02 0.20 -1.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.16 21.31 19.38
Depreciation 4.49 4.49 5.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 313.91 337.08 368.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.85 34.28 44.24
Other Income 1.55 1.14 22.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.40 35.42 66.62
Interest 15.67 14.82 14.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.72 20.60 51.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.72 20.60 51.77
Tax 6.94 5.39 13.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.78 15.21 38.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.78 15.21 38.45
Equity Share Capital 9.69 9.69 9.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.08 3.14 7.94
Diluted EPS 4.08 3.14 7.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.08 3.14 7.94
Diluted EPS 4.08 3.14 7.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:16 pm
