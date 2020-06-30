Indian Hume Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 396.92 crore, down 23.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 396.92 crore in March 2020 down 23.27% from Rs. 517.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.34 crore in March 2020 down 12.36% from Rs. 28.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.51 crore in March 2020 down 6.36% from Rs. 63.55 crore in March 2019.

Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.97 in March 2019.

Indian Hume shares closed at 164.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.52% returns over the last 6 months and -42.37% over the last 12 months.