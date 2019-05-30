Indian Hume Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 517.33 crore, up 25.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 517.33 crore in March 2019 up 25.81% from Rs. 411.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.92 crore in March 2019 up 24.63% from Rs. 23.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.55 crore in March 2019 up 34.1% from Rs. 47.39 crore in March 2018.

Indian Hume EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2018.

Indian Hume shares closed at 278.35 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.14% returns over the last 6 months and -2.81% over the last 12 months.