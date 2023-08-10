Indian Hume Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 347.00 crore, down 3.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.00 crore in June 2023 down 3.65% from Rs. 360.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in June 2023 down 58.86% from Rs. 20.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.70 crore in June 2023 down 29.66% from Rs. 45.07 crore in June 2022.

Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.27 in June 2022.

Indian Hume shares closed at 286.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 85.85% returns over the last 6 months and 89.04% over the last 12 months.