    Indian Hume Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 347.00 crore, down 3.65% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hume Pipe Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 347.00 crore in June 2023 down 3.65% from Rs. 360.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in June 2023 down 58.86% from Rs. 20.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.70 crore in June 2023 down 29.66% from Rs. 45.07 crore in June 2022.

    Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.27 in June 2022.

    Indian Hume shares closed at 286.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 85.85% returns over the last 6 months and 89.04% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Hume Pipe Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations347.00454.20360.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations347.00454.20360.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.6514.547.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.94-8.559.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.5320.8818.87
    Depreciation3.383.863.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses274.61385.50295.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7737.9625.29
    Other Income2.551.5415.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3239.5041.23
    Interest16.9419.6114.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.3819.8927.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.3819.8927.07
    Tax2.883.886.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.5116.0120.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.5116.0120.67
    Equity Share Capital10.549.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.743.314.27
    Diluted EPS1.743.314.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.743.314.27
    Diluted EPS1.743.314.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Hume #Indian Hume Pipe Company #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:00 pm

