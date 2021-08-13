Indian Hume Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 291.14 crore, up 33.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.14 crore in June 2021 up 33.71% from Rs. 217.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2021 up 184.16% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.04 crore in June 2021 up 43.01% from Rs. 16.81 crore in June 2020.

Indian Hume EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2020.

Indian Hume shares closed at 224.50 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 29.99% over the last 12 months.