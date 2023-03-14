Indian Hume Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore, down 3.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore in December 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 421.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.27 crore in December 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2021.