Indian Hume Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore, down 3.98% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hume Pipe Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore in December 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 421.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.27 crore in December 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2021.

Indian Hume Pipe Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 404.74 323.81 421.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 404.74 323.81 421.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.86 1.46 24.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.94 0.93 0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.97 19.71 21.31
Depreciation 3.95 3.89 4.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 341.25 275.10 337.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.64 22.72 34.28
Other Income 1.67 2.54 1.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.32 25.26 35.42
Interest 17.75 16.40 14.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.56 8.85 20.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.56 8.85 20.60
Tax 3.91 2.49 5.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.65 6.37 15.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.65 6.37 15.21
Equity Share Capital 9.69 9.69 9.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.61 1.31 3.14
Diluted EPS 2.61 1.31 3.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.61 1.31 3.14
Diluted EPS 2.61 1.31 3.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited