Indian Hume Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore, down 3.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore in December 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 421.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.27 crore in December 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2021.

Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in December 2021.

Indian Hume shares closed at 129.95 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.45% returns over the last 6 months and -29.87% over the last 12 months.