    Indian Hume Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore, down 3.98% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hume Pipe Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore in December 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 421.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.27 crore in December 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2021.

    Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in December 2021.

    Indian Hume shares closed at 129.95 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.45% returns over the last 6 months and -29.87% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Hume Pipe Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations404.74323.81421.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations404.74323.81421.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.861.4624.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.940.930.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.9719.7121.31
    Depreciation3.953.894.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses341.25275.10337.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.6422.7234.28
    Other Income1.672.541.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.3225.2635.42
    Interest17.7516.4014.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.568.8520.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.568.8520.60
    Tax3.912.495.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.656.3715.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.656.3715.21
    Equity Share Capital9.699.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.611.313.14
    Diluted EPS2.611.313.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.611.313.14
    Diluted EPS2.611.313.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Indian Hume #Indian Hume Pipe Company #Results
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am