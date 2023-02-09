English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indian Hume Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore, down 3.98% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hume Pipe Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 404.74 crore in December 2022 down 3.98% from Rs. 421.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2022 down 16.85% from Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.27 crore in December 2022 down 4.11% from Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2021.

    Indian Hume Pipe Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations404.74323.81421.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations404.74323.81421.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.861.4624.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.940.930.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.9719.7121.31
    Depreciation3.953.894.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses341.25275.10337.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.6422.7234.28
    Other Income1.672.541.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.3225.2635.42
    Interest17.7516.4014.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.568.8520.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.568.8520.60
    Tax3.912.495.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.656.3715.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.656.3715.21
    Equity Share Capital9.699.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.611.313.14
    Diluted EPS2.611.313.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.611.313.14
    Diluted EPS2.611.313.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
