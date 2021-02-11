Indian Hume Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 279.88 crore, down 28.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.88 crore in December 2020 down 28.76% from Rs. 392.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2020 down 65.67% from Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.16 crore in December 2020 down 27.18% from Rs. 42.79 crore in December 2019.

Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.66 in December 2019.

Indian Hume shares closed at 199.65 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.81% returns over the last 6 months and -15.74% over the last 12 months.