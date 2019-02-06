Indian Hume Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 362.49 crore, up 1.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.49 crore in December 2018 up 1.8% from Rs. 356.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.62 crore in December 2018 down 27.64% from Rs. 14.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.38 crore in December 2018 down 10.1% from Rs. 37.13 crore in December 2017.

Indian Hume EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.03 in December 2017.

Indian Hume shares closed at 320.25 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -12.38% over the last 12 months.