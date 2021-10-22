Indian Hotels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 461.49 crore, up 179.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 461.49 crore in September 2021 up 179.34% from Rs. 165.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.90 crore in September 2021 up 61.93% from Rs. 141.59 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.74 crore in September 2021 up 311.85% from Rs. 37.64 crore in September 2020.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 213.95 on October 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 115.24% returns over the last 6 months and 113.10% over the last 12 months.