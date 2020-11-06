Indian Hotels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 165.21 crore, down 72.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 165.21 crore in September 2020 down 72.4% from Rs. 598.51 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 141.59 crore in September 2020 down 219.04% from Rs. 118.94 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 37.64 crore in September 2020 down 125.48% from Rs. 147.74 crore in September 2019.
Indian Hotels shares closed at 98.90 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.29% returns over the last 6 months and -34.72% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Hotels Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|165.21
|95.24
|598.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|165.21
|95.24
|598.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.78
|6.27
|54.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|125.08
|153.85
|178.59
|Depreciation
|50.31
|50.27
|50.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|113.09
|96.99
|245.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-138.05
|-212.14
|70.10
|Other Income
|50.10
|21.83
|26.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.95
|-190.31
|96.98
|Interest
|68.69
|63.00
|60.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-156.64
|-253.31
|36.98
|Exceptional Items
|-15.98
|-37.78
|-7.63
|P/L Before Tax
|-172.62
|-291.09
|29.35
|Tax
|-31.03
|-52.28
|-89.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-141.59
|-238.81
|118.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-141.59
|-238.81
|118.94
|Equity Share Capital
|118.93
|118.93
|118.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-2.01
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-2.01
|1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-2.01
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-2.01
|1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am