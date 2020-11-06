Indian Hotels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 165.21 crore, down 72.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.21 crore in September 2020 down 72.4% from Rs. 598.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 141.59 crore in September 2020 down 219.04% from Rs. 118.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 37.64 crore in September 2020 down 125.48% from Rs. 147.74 crore in September 2019.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 98.90 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.29% returns over the last 6 months and -34.72% over the last 12 months.