Indian Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.12 crore, up 90.56% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,131.12 crore in March 2023 up 90.56% from Rs. 593.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 298.94 crore in March 2023 up 249.23% from Rs. 85.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 511.58 crore in March 2023 up 109.35% from Rs. 244.37 crore in March 2022.

Indian Hotels Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,131.12 1,061.56 593.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,131.12 1,061.56 593.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.93 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 212.15 199.17 161.20
Depreciation 53.55 51.88 51.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 358.77 423.26 269.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 423.72 387.25 111.78
Other Income 34.31 21.75 81.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 458.03 409.00 192.79
Interest 32.01 32.47 48.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 426.02 376.53 144.53
Exceptional Items -16.41 -- -35.25
P/L Before Tax 409.61 376.53 109.28
Tax 110.67 93.35 23.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 298.94 283.18 85.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 298.94 283.18 85.60
Equity Share Capital 142.04 142.04 142.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.99 0.64
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.99 0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.99 0.64
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.99 0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited