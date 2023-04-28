Indian Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.12 crore, up 90.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,131.12 crore in March 2023 up 90.56% from Rs. 593.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 298.94 crore in March 2023 up 249.23% from Rs. 85.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 511.58 crore in March 2023 up 109.35% from Rs. 244.37 crore in March 2022.