 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.58 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 593.58 crore in March 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 463.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.60 crore in March 2022 up 272.79% from Rs. 49.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.37 crore in March 2022 up 106.57% from Rs. 118.30 crore in March 2021.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2021.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 235.75 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.26% returns over the last 6 months and 115.26% over the last 12 months.

Indian Hotels Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 593.58 740.87 463.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 593.58 740.87 463.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 44.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 161.20 161.44 128.71
Depreciation 51.58 50.03 52.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 269.02 318.50 186.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.78 210.90 52.49
Other Income 81.01 29.95 13.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 192.79 240.85 66.10
Interest 48.26 92.89 78.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 144.53 147.96 -12.74
Exceptional Items -35.25 -3.31 -45.32
P/L Before Tax 109.28 144.65 -58.06
Tax 23.68 20.56 -8.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.60 124.09 -49.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.60 124.09 -49.54
Equity Share Capital 142.04 132.14 118.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 1.00 -0.42
Diluted EPS 0.64 1.00 -0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 1.00 -0.42
Diluted EPS 0.64 1.00 -0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Indian Hotels #Indian Hotels Company #Results
first published: Apr 28, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.