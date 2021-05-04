Indian Hotels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 463.96 crore, down 35.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.96 crore in March 2021 down 35.41% from Rs. 718.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.54 crore in March 2021 down 153.7% from Rs. 92.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.30 crore in March 2021 down 52.55% from Rs. 249.29 crore in March 2020.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 111.10 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.37% returns over the last 6 months and 52.92% over the last 12 months.