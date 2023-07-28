English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indian Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 890.37 crore, up 16.96% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:Net Sales at Rs 890.37 crore in June 2023 up 16.96% from Rs. 761.24 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.21 crore in June 2023 up 27.65% from Rs. 147.44 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 338.46 crore in June 2023 up 17.8% from Rs. 287.32 crore in June 2022.
    Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2022.Indian Hotels shares closed at 384.95 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.15% returns over the last 6 months and 46.29% over the last 12 months.
    Indian Hotels Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations890.371,131.12761.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations890.371,131.12761.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--82.93--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost201.93212.15170.31
    Depreciation54.1053.5550.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses394.55358.77330.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax239.79423.72209.74
    Other Income44.5734.3126.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax284.36458.03236.54
    Interest30.0232.0132.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax254.34426.02204.36
    Exceptional Items---16.41-1.99
    P/L Before Tax254.34409.61202.37
    Tax66.13110.6754.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities188.21298.94147.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period188.21298.94147.44
    Equity Share Capital142.04142.04142.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.332.101.04
    Diluted EPS1.332.101.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.332.101.04
    Diluted EPS1.332.101.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Indian Hotels #Indian Hotels Company #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!