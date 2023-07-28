Indian Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 890.37 crore, up 16.96% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 890.37 1,131.12 761.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 890.37 1,131.12 761.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 82.93 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 201.93 212.15 170.31 Depreciation 54.10 53.55 50.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 394.55 358.77 330.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 239.79 423.72 209.74 Other Income 44.57 34.31 26.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 284.36 458.03 236.54 Interest 30.02 32.01 32.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 254.34 426.02 204.36 Exceptional Items -- -16.41 -1.99 P/L Before Tax 254.34 409.61 202.37 Tax 66.13 110.67 54.93 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 188.21 298.94 147.44 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 188.21 298.94 147.44 Equity Share Capital 142.04 142.04 142.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.33 2.10 1.04 Diluted EPS 1.33 2.10 1.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.33 2.10 1.04 Diluted EPS 1.33 2.10 1.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited