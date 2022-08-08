 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Hotels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 761.24 crore, up 267.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 761.24 crore in June 2022 up 267.04% from Rs. 207.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.44 crore in June 2022 up 177.5% from Rs. 190.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 287.32 crore in June 2022 up 470.07% from Rs. 77.64 crore in June 2021.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2021.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 269.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.96% returns over the last 6 months and 94.10% over the last 12 months.

Indian Hotels Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 761.24 593.58 207.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 761.24 593.58 207.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 17.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 170.31 161.20 147.42
Depreciation 50.78 51.58 50.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 330.41 269.02 138.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 209.74 111.78 -147.45
Other Income 26.80 81.01 18.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 236.54 192.79 -128.57
Interest 32.18 48.26 81.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 204.36 144.53 -209.78
Exceptional Items -1.99 -35.25 -10.55
P/L Before Tax 202.37 109.28 -220.33
Tax 54.93 23.68 -30.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 147.44 85.60 -190.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 147.44 85.60 -190.24
Equity Share Capital 142.04 142.04 118.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.64 -1.60
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.64 -1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.64 -1.60
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.64 -1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
