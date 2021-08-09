Indian Hotels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 207.40 crore, up 117.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.40 crore in June 2021 up 117.77% from Rs. 95.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 190.24 crore in June 2021 up 20.34% from Rs. 238.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 77.64 crore in June 2021 up 44.56% from Rs. 140.04 crore in June 2020.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 144.90 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.53% returns over the last 6 months and 79.00% over the last 12 months.