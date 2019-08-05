Indian Hotels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 571.89 crore, up 1.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 571.89 crore in June 2019 up 1.28% from Rs. 564.64 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.45 crore in June 2019 up 234.03% from Rs. 16.75 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.74 crore in June 2019 up 45.52% from Rs. 100.15 crore in June 2018.
Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2018.
Indian Hotels shares closed at 137.90 on August 02, 2019 (NSE)
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 06:07 pm