 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,061.56 crore, up 43.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:Net Sales at Rs 1,061.56 crore in December 2022 up 43.29% from Rs. 740.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.18 crore in December 2022 up 128.21% from Rs. 124.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 460.88 crore in December 2022 up 58.44% from Rs. 290.88 crore in December 2021.
Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2021. Indian Hotels shares closed at 301.00 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.30% returns over the last 6 months and 39.61% over the last 12 months.
Indian Hotels Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,061.56750.32740.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,061.56750.32740.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost199.17180.00161.44
Depreciation51.8851.6450.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses423.26357.53318.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax387.25161.15210.90
Other Income21.7524.2229.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax409.00185.37240.85
Interest32.4731.6392.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax376.53153.74147.96
Exceptional Items---3.28-3.31
P/L Before Tax376.53150.46144.65
Tax93.3536.9920.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities283.18113.47124.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period283.18113.47124.09
Equity Share Capital142.04142.04132.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.990.801.00
Diluted EPS1.990.801.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.990.801.00
Diluted EPS1.990.801.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Indian Hotels #Indian Hotels Company #Results
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:33 pm