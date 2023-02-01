Indian Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,061.56 crore, up 43.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:Net Sales at Rs 1,061.56 crore in December 2022 up 43.29% from Rs. 740.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.18 crore in December 2022 up 128.21% from Rs. 124.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 460.88 crore in December 2022 up 58.44% from Rs. 290.88 crore in December 2021.
Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2021.
|Indian Hotels shares closed at 301.00 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.30% returns over the last 6 months and 39.61% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Hotels Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,061.56
|750.32
|740.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,061.56
|750.32
|740.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|199.17
|180.00
|161.44
|Depreciation
|51.88
|51.64
|50.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|423.26
|357.53
|318.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|387.25
|161.15
|210.90
|Other Income
|21.75
|24.22
|29.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|409.00
|185.37
|240.85
|Interest
|32.47
|31.63
|92.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|376.53
|153.74
|147.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3.28
|-3.31
|P/L Before Tax
|376.53
|150.46
|144.65
|Tax
|93.35
|36.99
|20.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|283.18
|113.47
|124.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|283.18
|113.47
|124.09
|Equity Share Capital
|142.04
|142.04
|132.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.99
|0.80
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|1.99
|0.80
|1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.99
|0.80
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|1.99
|0.80
|1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited