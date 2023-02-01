Indian Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,061.56 crore, up 43.29% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,061.56 750.32 740.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,061.56 750.32 740.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 199.17 180.00 161.44 Depreciation 51.88 51.64 50.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 423.26 357.53 318.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 387.25 161.15 210.90 Other Income 21.75 24.22 29.95 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 409.00 185.37 240.85 Interest 32.47 31.63 92.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 376.53 153.74 147.96 Exceptional Items -- -3.28 -3.31 P/L Before Tax 376.53 150.46 144.65 Tax 93.35 36.99 20.56 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 283.18 113.47 124.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 283.18 113.47 124.09 Equity Share Capital 142.04 142.04 132.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.99 0.80 1.00 Diluted EPS 1.99 0.80 1.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.99 0.80 1.00 Diluted EPS 1.99 0.80 1.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited