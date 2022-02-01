Indian Hotels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 740.87 crore, up 81.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 740.87 crore in December 2021 up 81.26% from Rs. 408.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.09 crore in December 2021 up 230.84% from Rs. 94.84 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 290.88 crore in December 2021 up 298.47% from Rs. 73.00 crore in December 2020.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2020.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 215.60 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 81.28% over the last 12 months.