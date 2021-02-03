Indian Hotels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 408.74 crore, down 52.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 408.74 crore in December 2020 down 52.18% from Rs. 854.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 94.84 crore in December 2020 down 156.53% from Rs. 167.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.00 crore in December 2020 down 79.3% from Rs. 352.70 crore in December 2019.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 123.30 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.61% returns over the last 6 months and -12.46% over the last 12 months.