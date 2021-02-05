MARKET NEWS

Indian Hotels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 408.74 crore, down 52.18% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 408.74 crore in December 2020 down 52.18% from Rs. 854.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 94.84 crore in December 2020 down 156.53% from Rs. 167.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.00 crore in December 2020 down 79.3% from Rs. 352.70 crore in December 2019.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 119.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.98% returns over the last 6 months and -14.57% over the last 12 months.

Indian Hotels Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations408.74165.21854.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations408.74165.21854.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials42.7214.7874.31
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost131.00125.08185.15
Depreciation51.0350.3150.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses187.00113.09278.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.01-138.05266.40
Other Income24.9850.1035.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.97-87.95301.99
Interest84.2668.6958.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-62.29-156.64243.28
Exceptional Items-56.22-15.98-1.20
P/L Before Tax-118.51-172.62242.08
Tax-23.67-31.0374.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-94.84-141.59167.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-94.84-141.59167.77
Equity Share Capital118.93118.93118.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.80-1.191.41
Diluted EPS-0.80-1.191.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.80-1.191.41
Diluted EPS-0.80-1.191.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:33 am

