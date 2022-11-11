 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,232.61 crore, up 69.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,232.61 crore in September 2022 up 69.23% from Rs. 728.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.56 crore in September 2022 up 200.81% from Rs. 120.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.94 crore in September 2022 up 229.65% from Rs. 96.75 crore in September 2021.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 338.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.01% returns over the last 6 months and 62.24% over the last 12 months.

Indian Hotels Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,232.61 1,266.07 728.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,232.61 1,266.07 728.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 62.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 376.40 359.60 278.80
Depreciation 102.57 102.58 101.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 562.23 528.59 313.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 191.41 275.30 -28.92
Other Income 24.96 27.12 23.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 216.37 302.42 -5.01
Interest 60.00 62.35 113.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 156.37 240.07 -118.86
Exceptional Items 12.34 -9.13 -10.83
P/L Before Tax 168.71 230.94 -129.69
Tax 44.33 64.81 -11.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.38 166.13 -118.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.38 166.13 -118.35
Minority Interest -8.03 -10.79 10.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.21 14.71 -12.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 121.56 170.05 -120.58
Equity Share Capital 142.04 142.04 118.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 1.20 -1.01
Diluted EPS 0.86 1.20 -1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 1.20 -1.01
Diluted EPS 0.86 1.20 -1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Indian Hotels #Indian Hotels Company #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.