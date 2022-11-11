English
    Indian Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,232.61 crore, up 69.23% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,232.61 crore in September 2022 up 69.23% from Rs. 728.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.56 crore in September 2022 up 200.81% from Rs. 120.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.94 crore in September 2022 up 229.65% from Rs. 96.75 crore in September 2021.

    Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.

    Indian Hotels shares closed at 338.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.01% returns over the last 6 months and 62.24% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Hotels Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,232.611,266.07728.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,232.611,266.07728.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----62.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost376.40359.60278.80
    Depreciation102.57102.58101.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses562.23528.59313.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax191.41275.30-28.92
    Other Income24.9627.1223.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax216.37302.42-5.01
    Interest60.0062.35113.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax156.37240.07-118.86
    Exceptional Items12.34-9.13-10.83
    P/L Before Tax168.71230.94-129.69
    Tax44.3364.81-11.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.38166.13-118.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.38166.13-118.35
    Minority Interest-8.03-10.7910.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.2114.71-12.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates121.56170.05-120.58
    Equity Share Capital142.04142.04118.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.861.20-1.01
    Diluted EPS0.861.20-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.861.20-1.01
    Diluted EPS0.861.20-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am