Indian Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,232.61 crore, up 69.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,232.61 crore in September 2022 up 69.23% from Rs. 728.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.56 crore in September 2022 up 200.81% from Rs. 120.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.94 crore in September 2022 up 229.65% from Rs. 96.75 crore in September 2021.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 338.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.01% returns over the last 6 months and 62.24% over the last 12 months.