Indian Hotels Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 728.37 crore, up 183.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 728.37 crore in September 2021 up 183.78% from Rs. 256.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 120.58 crore in September 2021 up 47.58% from Rs. 230.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.75 crore in September 2021 up 215.91% from Rs. 83.47 crore in September 2020.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 205.85 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)