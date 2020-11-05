Indian Hotels Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 256.67 crore, down 74.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.67 crore in September 2020 down 74.52% from Rs. 1,007.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 230.01 crore in September 2020 down 422.55% from Rs. 71.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 83.47 crore in September 2020 down 145.97% from Rs. 181.59 crore in September 2019.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 96.60 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.97% returns over the last 6 months and -36.68% over the last 12 months.