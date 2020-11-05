Indian Hotels Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 256.67 crore, down 74.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 256.67 crore in September 2020 down 74.52% from Rs. 1,007.44 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 230.01 crore in September 2020 down 422.55% from Rs. 71.31 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 83.47 crore in September 2020 down 145.97% from Rs. 181.59 crore in September 2019.
Indian Hotels shares closed at 96.60 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.97% returns over the last 6 months and -36.68% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Hotels Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|256.67
|143.61
|1,007.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|256.67
|143.61
|1,007.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.82
|9.17
|84.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|204.32
|239.78
|365.18
|Depreciation
|102.84
|100.14
|99.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|180.87
|160.65
|397.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-253.18
|-366.13
|60.53
|Other Income
|66.87
|31.73
|21.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-186.31
|-334.40
|81.66
|Interest
|96.77
|87.89
|86.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-283.08
|-422.29
|-5.16
|Exceptional Items
|20.49
|86.07
|-0.25
|P/L Before Tax
|-262.59
|-336.22
|-5.41
|Tax
|-42.89
|-69.29
|-85.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-219.70
|-266.93
|80.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-219.70
|-266.93
|80.11
|Minority Interest
|22.08
|32.68
|2.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-32.39
|-45.67
|-10.81
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-230.01
|-279.92
|71.31
|Equity Share Capital
|118.93
|118.93
|118.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-2.35
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-2.35
|0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|-2.35
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|-2.35
|0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm