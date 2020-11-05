172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|indian-hotels-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-256-67-crore-down-74-52-y-o-y-6072141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Hotels Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 256.67 crore, down 74.52% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 256.67 crore in September 2020 down 74.52% from Rs. 1,007.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 230.01 crore in September 2020 down 422.55% from Rs. 71.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 83.47 crore in September 2020 down 145.97% from Rs. 181.59 crore in September 2019.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 96.60 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.97% returns over the last 6 months and -36.68% over the last 12 months.

Indian Hotels Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations256.67143.611,007.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations256.67143.611,007.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.829.1784.78
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost204.32239.78365.18
Depreciation102.84100.1499.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses180.87160.65397.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-253.18-366.1360.53
Other Income66.8731.7321.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-186.31-334.4081.66
Interest96.7787.8986.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-283.08-422.29-5.16
Exceptional Items20.4986.07-0.25
P/L Before Tax-262.59-336.22-5.41
Tax-42.89-69.29-85.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-219.70-266.9380.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-219.70-266.9380.11
Minority Interest22.0832.682.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates-32.39-45.67-10.81
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-230.01-279.9271.31
Equity Share Capital118.93118.93118.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.93-2.350.60
Diluted EPS-1.93-2.350.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.93-2.350.60
Diluted EPS-1.93-2.350.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Indian Hotels #Indian Hotels Company #Results

