Indian Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,625.43 crore, up 86.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,625.43 crore in March 2023 up 86.39% from Rs. 872.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.27 crore in March 2023 up 342.47% from Rs. 74.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 564.60 crore in March 2023 up 133.52% from Rs. 241.78 crore in March 2022.