 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,625.43 crore, up 86.39% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,625.43 crore in March 2023 up 86.39% from Rs. 872.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.27 crore in March 2023 up 342.47% from Rs. 74.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 564.60 crore in March 2023 up 133.52% from Rs. 241.78 crore in March 2022.

Indian Hotels Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,625.43 1,685.80 872.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,625.43 1,685.80 872.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.54 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 421.81 424.44 310.22
Depreciation 107.60 103.31 101.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 542.59 664.15 402.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 427.89 493.90 57.10
Other Income 29.11 57.71 82.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 457.00 551.61 139.90
Interest 56.98 56.72 79.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 400.02 494.89 60.72
Exceptional Items -0.02 0.10 16.36
P/L Before Tax 400.00 494.99 77.08
Tax 98.00 116.07 -2.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 302.00 378.92 79.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 302.00 378.92 79.72
Minority Interest -10.57 -20.85 2.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates 36.84 24.64 -8.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 328.27 382.71 74.19
Equity Share Capital 142.04 142.04 142.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 2.69 0.56
Diluted EPS 2.31 2.69 0.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 2.69 0.56
Diluted EPS 2.31 2.69 0.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited