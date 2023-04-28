English
    Indian Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,625.43 crore, up 86.39% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,625.43 crore in March 2023 up 86.39% from Rs. 872.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.27 crore in March 2023 up 342.47% from Rs. 74.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 564.60 crore in March 2023 up 133.52% from Rs. 241.78 crore in March 2022.

    Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

    Indian Hotels shares closed at 340.00 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 44.22% over the last 12 months.

    Indian Hotels Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,625.431,685.80872.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,625.431,685.80872.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.54----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost421.81424.44310.22
    Depreciation107.60103.31101.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses542.59664.15402.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax427.89493.9057.10
    Other Income29.1157.7182.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax457.00551.61139.90
    Interest56.9856.7279.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax400.02494.8960.72
    Exceptional Items-0.020.1016.36
    P/L Before Tax400.00494.9977.08
    Tax98.00116.07-2.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities302.00378.9279.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period302.00378.9279.72
    Minority Interest-10.57-20.852.62
    Share Of P/L Of Associates36.8424.64-8.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates328.27382.7174.19
    Equity Share Capital142.04142.04142.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.312.690.56
    Diluted EPS2.312.690.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.312.690.56
    Diluted EPS2.312.690.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 28, 2023 09:33 am