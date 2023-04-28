Indian Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,625.43 crore, up 86.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,625.43 crore in March 2023 up 86.39% from Rs. 872.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.27 crore in March 2023 up 342.47% from Rs. 74.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 564.60 crore in March 2023 up 133.52% from Rs. 241.78 crore in March 2022.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 340.00 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 44.22% over the last 12 months.