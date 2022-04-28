Indian Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 872.08 crore, up 41.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 872.08 crore in March 2022 up 41.8% from Rs. 615.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.19 crore in March 2022 up 181.26% from Rs. 91.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.78 crore in March 2022 up 192.15% from Rs. 82.76 crore in March 2021.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2021.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 235.75 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.26% returns over the last 6 months and 115.26% over the last 12 months.