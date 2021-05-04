Indian Hotels Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 615.02 crore, down 42.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 615.02 crore in March 2021 down 42.14% from Rs. 1,062.98 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.30 crore in March 2021 down 222.85% from Rs. 74.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.76 crore in March 2021 down 66.35% from Rs. 245.95 crore in March 2020.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 111.10 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.37% returns over the last 6 months and 52.92% over the last 12 months.