Indian Hotels Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,244.32 crore, up 8.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,244.32 crore in March 2019 up 8.82% from Rs. 1,143.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.99 crore in March 2019 up 45.01% from Rs. 79.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 321.53 crore in March 2019 up 21.23% from Rs. 265.23 crore in March 2018.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2018.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 152.35 on April 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.96% returns over the last 6 months and 2.97% over the last 12 months.