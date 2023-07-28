Indian Hotels Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,466.37 crore, up 15.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,466.37 crore in June 2023 up 15.82% from Rs. 1,266.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.44 crore in June 2023 up 30.81% from Rs. 170.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 459.50 crore in June 2023 up 13.46% from Rs. 405.00 crore in June 2022.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2022.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 385.00 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.23% returns over the last 6 months and 46.22% over the last 12 months.