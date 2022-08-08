Indian Hotels Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,266.07 crore, up 267.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,266.07 crore in June 2022 up 267.46% from Rs. 344.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.05 crore in June 2022 up 161.31% from Rs. 277.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.00 crore in June 2022 up 429.08% from Rs. 123.07 crore in June 2021.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2021.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 269.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.96% returns over the last 6 months and 94.10% over the last 12 months.