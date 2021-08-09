Indian Hotels Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 344.55 crore, up 139.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.55 crore in June 2021 up 139.92% from Rs. 143.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 277.34 crore in June 2021 up 0.92% from Rs. 279.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 123.07 crore in June 2021 up 47.46% from Rs. 234.26 crore in June 2020.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 144.90 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.53% returns over the last 6 months and 79.00% over the last 12 months.