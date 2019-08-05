Indian Hotels Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,020.00 crore, up 4.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,020.00 crore in June 2019 up 4.11% from Rs. 979.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2019 down 62.91% from Rs. 15.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.50 crore in June 2019 up 67.5% from Rs. 125.67 crore in June 2018.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2018.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 137.90 on August 02, 2019 (NSE)