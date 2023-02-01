 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indian Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,685.80 crore, up 51.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,685.80 crore in December 2022 up 51.71% from Rs. 1,111.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 382.71 crore in December 2022 up 403.5% from Rs. 76.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 654.92 crore in December 2022 up 90.13% from Rs. 344.45 crore in December 2021.

Indian Hotels Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,685.80 1,232.61 1,111.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,685.80 1,232.61 1,111.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 424.44 376.40 312.61
Depreciation 103.31 102.57 99.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 664.15 562.23 476.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 493.90 191.41 221.88
Other Income 57.71 24.96 22.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 551.61 216.37 244.58
Interest 56.72 60.00 124.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 494.89 156.37 119.69
Exceptional Items 0.10 12.34 -10.24
P/L Before Tax 494.99 168.71 109.45
Tax 116.07 44.33 23.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 378.92 124.38 86.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 378.92 124.38 86.28
Minority Interest -20.85 -8.03 -19.95
Share Of P/L Of Associates 24.64 5.21 9.68
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 382.71 121.56 76.01
Equity Share Capital 142.04 142.04 132.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.69 0.86 0.61
Diluted EPS 2.69 0.86 0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.69 0.86 0.61
Diluted EPS 2.69 0.86 0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited