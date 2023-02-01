Indian Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,685.80 crore, up 51.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,685.80 crore in December 2022 up 51.71% from Rs. 1,111.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 382.71 crore in December 2022 up 403.5% from Rs. 76.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 654.92 crore in December 2022 up 90.13% from Rs. 344.45 crore in December 2021.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2021.

