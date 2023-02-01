English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indian Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,685.80 crore, up 51.71% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,685.80 crore in December 2022 up 51.71% from Rs. 1,111.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 382.71 crore in December 2022 up 403.5% from Rs. 76.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 654.92 crore in December 2022 up 90.13% from Rs. 344.45 crore in December 2021.

    Indian Hotels Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,685.801,232.611,111.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,685.801,232.611,111.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost424.44376.40312.61
    Depreciation103.31102.5799.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses664.15562.23476.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax493.90191.41221.88
    Other Income57.7124.9622.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax551.61216.37244.58
    Interest56.7260.00124.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax494.89156.37119.69
    Exceptional Items0.1012.34-10.24
    P/L Before Tax494.99168.71109.45
    Tax116.0744.3323.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities378.92124.3886.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period378.92124.3886.28
    Minority Interest-20.85-8.03-19.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates24.645.219.68
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates382.71121.5676.01
    Equity Share Capital142.04142.04132.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.690.860.61
    Diluted EPS2.690.860.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.690.860.61
    Diluted EPS2.690.860.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited