Indian Hotels Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,111.22 crore, up 98.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,111.22 crore in December 2021 up 98.48% from Rs. 559.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.01 crore in December 2021 up 163.94% from Rs. 118.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.45 crore in December 2021 up 808.12% from Rs. 37.93 crore in December 2020.

Indian Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2020.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 215.60 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 81.28% over the last 12 months.