Indian Hotels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 559.86 crore, down 59.22% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Hotels Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 559.86 crore in December 2020 down 59.22% from Rs. 1,372.72 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 118.88 crore in December 2020 down 158.52% from Rs. 203.13 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.93 crore in December 2020 down 91.79% from Rs. 461.91 crore in December 2019.
Indian Hotels shares closed at 119.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.98% returns over the last 6 months and -14.57% over the last 12 months.
|Indian Hotels Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|559.86
|256.67
|1,372.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|559.86
|256.67
|1,372.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55.96
|21.82
|117.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|241.96
|204.32
|390.29
|Depreciation
|102.32
|102.84
|100.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|278.68
|180.87
|439.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-119.06
|-253.18
|324.89
|Other Income
|54.67
|66.87
|36.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-64.39
|-186.31
|361.08
|Interest
|112.05
|96.77
|84.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-176.44
|-283.08
|276.23
|Exceptional Items
|28.04
|20.49
|-1.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-148.40
|-262.59
|275.03
|Tax
|-30.74
|-42.89
|81.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-117.66
|-219.70
|193.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-117.66
|-219.70
|193.73
|Minority Interest
|14.34
|22.08
|-10.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-15.56
|-32.39
|19.44
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-118.88
|-230.01
|203.13
|Equity Share Capital
|118.93
|118.93
|118.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-1.93
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-1.93
|1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-1.93
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-1.93
|1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited