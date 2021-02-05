Indian Hotels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 559.86 crore, down 59.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 559.86 crore in December 2020 down 59.22% from Rs. 1,372.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 118.88 crore in December 2020 down 158.52% from Rs. 203.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.93 crore in December 2020 down 91.79% from Rs. 461.91 crore in December 2019.

Indian Hotels shares closed at 119.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.98% returns over the last 6 months and -14.57% over the last 12 months.